No kidding: Japan airlines offer seat maps to avoid children

TOKYO - Fed up with finding yourself next to a screaming child on a long-haul flight? On some Japanese airlines, a seat map will warn you where potentially bawling babies are sitting.

The facility, offered as part of Japan Airlines' "Smile Support" travel service for those with infants, is not new, but lit up the Internet after a Twitter user praised it.

"Thank you, @JAL-Official-jp for warning me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13-hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board," venture capitalist Rahat Ahmed tweeted.

A somewhat bemused JAL spokesman confirmed the feature, pointing out it was not a novel offering.

At least one other Japanese airline does the same - All Nippon Airways (ANA), where a spokesman confirmed its seat maps have shown where children are sitting "for a while".

JAL's maps indicate where infants under age two are sitting, with a child icon to let "other passengers know".

The revelation caused an Internet firestorm, with supporters and naysayers battling it out.