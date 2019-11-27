No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in

SEOUL - Mr Hwang Hyeon-dong lives in a 6.6 sq m cubicle near his university campus in Seoul, which comes with a shared bathroom and kitchen plus all the rice he can eat, that he rents for 350,000 won (S$407) a month.

The sparse rooms, in premises called goshi-won, were previously mostly used by less well-off students to temporarily cut off from the outside world while they studied for civil service job tests.

Now they are increasingly becoming permanent homes to young people like Mr Hwang, who identifies himself among the "dirt spoons", those born to low-income families who have all but given up on social mobility.

"If I try hard enough and get a good job, will I ever be able to afford a house?" said the 25-year-old, who lives in his small, cluttered room where clothes were piled on the bed. "Will I ever be able to narrow the gap that's already so big?"

The concept of dirt spoons and gold spoons, as those from better-off families are known, have been around for many years but exploded onto the political scene in recent years, undercutting support for liberal President Moon Jae-in.

Mr Moon came to power in 2017 on a platform of social and economic justice. Yet halfway through his five-year term, he has little progress to show the country's youth who have borne the brunt of deepening inequality.

Income disparity has instead widened since Mr Moon took office, with the top income bracket now earning 5.5 times the bottom one, compared with 4.9 times before his inauguration, official data shows.

Mr Hwang, who is in his third year majoring in media studies, said a corruption scandal surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was a wakeup call for dirt spoons like himself who may have once believed that hard work will make a difference.

Cho and his college professor wife were accused of using their positions to help their daughter gain admission to medical school in 2015.