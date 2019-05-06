No tea or coffee, Indians warned, as heatwave continues

CHURU, INDIA - Hospitals across the desert state of Rajasthan reported a surge in heatstroke cases on Tuesday (June 4) as fierce temperatures kept up for a fourth day across northern India.

The government advised the public not to drink tea, coffee or alcohol during the heatwave.

In the Rajasthan city of Churu, which has twice in four days had maximum temperatures above 50 deg C, coolers and earthen pots filled with water were left at bus stands and other public places.

A number of heat-related deaths have been reported in Rajasthan and neighbouring states caught in the heatwave.