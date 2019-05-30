North Korea accuses US of 'evil ambition,' says use of strength not a US monopoly

WASHINGTON - North Korea on Wednesday accused the United States of showing bad faith in negotiations by conducting nuclear and missile tests and military drills as part of an "evil ambition" to conquer North Korea by force, even while advocating dialogue.

In the latest uptick in angry rhetoric from Pyongyang after a failed summit with the United States in February, a North Korean Foreign Ministry statement repeated complaints about an ongoing US sanctions campaign, including the seizure of one of the country's biggest cargo ships, and warned that "use of strength is not at all a monopoly of the United States."

The statement, attributed to the Policy Research Director of the ministry's Institute for American Studies and carried by official media, noted that the United States had conducted a subcritical nuclear test on Feb 13, just days before a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"The US has thus showcased its ulterior intention that it seeks a strength-based solution of the issues, though outwardly it advocates for dialogue," the statement said.

It aimed fresh attacks at John Bolton, Trump's national security adviser, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accusing them and other high-ranking US officials of having "insulted the dignity of our supreme leadership and spitted out abusive language" by calling North Korea a "rogue regime."

It also accused the US officials of a "hostile scheme to stifle us by force" by warning that Washington would "change its path" if North Korea did not give up its nuclear weapons.