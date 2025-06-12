North Korea appears to have stopped loudspeakers blasting noise, Seoul says

SEOUL — North Korea appears to have stopped loudspeakers near the border targeting South Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday (June 12).

The JCS said that North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts were not heard on Thursday, and the South Korean military was monitoring Pyongyang's activities.

Seoul suspended its own loudspeaker broadcasts near the border targeting North Korea on Wednesday, after having resumed propaganda and K-pop blasts last year during a time of growing tension with its neighbour.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who took office this month vowing to resume dialogue with the North, ordered the move to ease tension, a presidential spokesperson said.

Those living near the heavily fortified border have opposed the loudspeaker broadcasts, which they blame for severe noise nuisance.

