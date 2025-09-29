North Korea, China's foreign ministers meet in Beijing

SEOUL/BEIJING — North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday (Sept 28) during her second visit to the Chinese capital in just one month, both countries' official news agencies reported.

Wang told Choe that "China is willing to strengthen coordination and co-operation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in international and regional affairs," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, using the diplomatically isolated state's full name.

North Korea's Kim Jong-un is seeking a return to the world stage, analysts say. The reclusive leader travelled with Choe to Beijing in early September to attend a massive military parade that offered an unprecedented opportunity to stand beside Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons.

Choe delivered a message from Kim Jong-un that the bilateral relationship between two countries is unchanging and should develop to meet the demands of the times, North Korea's official news agency KCNA reported.

Choe said China's Xi and North Korea's Kim, at their latest summit on the sidelines of the parade, set up a basic direction and principle for the bilateral relationship that meets the needs of changing international affairs, according to KCNA.

Wang told Choe that the two Communist Party-led countries should step up exchanges on governance, and briefed her on the world's second-largest economy's domestic situation, the readout from Wang's ministry said.

While in Beijing, Kim told Xi that Pyongyang would keep supporting China in protecting its ally's sovereignty, according to KCNA.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers came as Xi is expected to visit South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit scheduled for Oct 31-Nov 1 in Gyeongju.

South Korea also believes US President Donald Trump is likely to visit the country for the Apec event, although Washington has not officially confirmed his attendance.

