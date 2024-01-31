asia

North Korea conducted strategic cruise missile drill: KCNA

South Korean soldiers use their mobile phones in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing multiple unidentified cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 30, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
SEOUL — North Korea carried out a strategic cruise missile drill on Jan 30, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday (Jan 31).

The report confirmed Tuesday's launch of multiple cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast announced by the South Korean military.

"The drill made a contribution to checking the KPA's (Korean People's Army) rapid counterattack posture and improving its strategic striking capability," KCNA said, adding that the cruise missile was "strategic" which typically refers to nuclear capable weapons.

The latest test for the missile called Hwasal-2 marks the third time Pyongyang has tested cruise missiles in less than a week.

