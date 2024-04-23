North Korea conducts first 'nuclear trigger' simulation drills, state media says

SEOUL — North Korea carried out its first nuclear counter-attack drills to simulate its "nuclear trigger" management system, guided by leader Kim Jong-un, as a clear warning to its enemies, state news agency KCNA said on April 23.

North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles on April 22 toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

As part of testing the nationwide nuclear management system, called "nuclear trigger", its artillery forces joined the country's first such drills on April 22 in a show of diversified nuclear capabilities and protest against US and South Korean "provocative and invasive" military exercises, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim oversaw the simulation drills involving manoeuvring troops in nuclear counter-attack posture, and firing artillery with mock nuclear warheads, in case nuclear crisis alerts were issued, according to KCNA.

He praised the readiness of "the world's best" tactical nuclear attack weapons, expressing satisfaction with the drills, state media said.

The reclusive state is believed to be preparing to launch another spy satellite, after successfully putting a reconnaissance satellite in orbit in November.

North Korea said last week that it had fired a strategic cruise missile to test a large warhead, and a new anti-aircraft missile.

ALSO READ: North Korea fires ballistic missiles, South Korea, Japan say