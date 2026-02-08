Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

North Korea to convene 9th Congress in late February, KCNA reports

North Korea to convene 9th Congress in late February, KCNA reports
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the inauguration of the Onpho workers' recreation center, in Kyongsong, North Hamgyong province, North Korea, released on Jan 21, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 08, 2026 3:23 AM

SEOUL - North Korea will convene the 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported on Sunday (Feb 8), without elaborating on the date.

The ruling Workers' Party's political bureau held a meeting on Saturday to prepare for the Congress, including the agenda and the timing, KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had visited various military and economic facilities ahead of the Congress, such as a cruise missile launch site and a large-scale greenhouse farm, to promote his accomplishments in national policy.

The congress is one of North Korea's largest political events, taking place every five years to set out major policy goals.

Analysts are watching for a military parade where the country is expected to unveil various weapons and high-profile guests may make appearances.

[[nid:729480]]

NORTH KOREAKim Jong-unPolitics
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.