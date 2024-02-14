asia

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 14, 2024 6:22 AM

SEOUL — North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday (Feb 14), South Korea's military said.

The missiles were launched about 9am Wednesday (0000 Tuesday GMT) off the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and closely monitoring additional signs and activities from North Korea," the JCS said in a statement.

ALSO READ: North Korea fires cruise missiles off west coast: Seoul

NORTH KOREAmissilesSouth KoreaDefence and military
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.