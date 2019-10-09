North Korea fires 'projectiles' after offering talks with US

North Korea on Tuesday fired projectiles toward the sea, South Korea's military said, hours after Pyongyang said it is willing to hold working-level talks with the United States in late September.

Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been gridlocked since a second summit between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February ended without a deal.

North Korea twice launched "unidentified projectiles" Tuesday morning in an easterly direction from South Pyongan province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

No further details were immediately available but these were the latest to be fired since July. Previous launches have been identified as short-range missiles.

Trump and Kim had agreed to restart working-level dialogue during an impromptu meeting at the Demilitarised Zone dividing the nuclear-armed North and South Korea in June, but those talks have yet to begin.

"We are willing to sit face-to-face with the US around late September at a time and place that we can agree on," Choe Son Hui, the North's vice foreign minister, said in a statement carried on Monday by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Choe's comment followed his warning in late August that North Korea's "expectations of dialogue with the US are gradually disappearing", after Pyongyang conducted weapons tests to protest joint US-South Korean military exercises.