asia

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea military says

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea military says
South Korea has said North Korea has fired an unidentified missile off of the country's west coast on Tuesday (May 26).
PHOTO: Pexels
PUBLISHED ONMay 26, 2026 6:23 AM

SEOUL — North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off the country's west coast on Tuesday (May 26), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

If confirmed as a missile launch, it would be the first since April 19, when North Korea test-fired several short-range ballistic missiles, which it said were equipped with cluster bombs.

In early April, Pyongyang also said it tested a new cluster-bomb warhead on a ballistic missile and an electromagnetic weapon, in a move that analysts said was part of efforts to showcase the North's capacity to fight a modern war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in March that his country's status as a nuclear-armed state was irreversible and that expanding a "self-defensive nuclear deterrent" was essential to national security.

[[nid:736057]]

South KoreaNORTH KOREADefence and militaryPolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.