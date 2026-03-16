North Korea holds Supreme People's Assembly election, KCNA reports

SEOUL — North Korea held an election for the Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday (March 15), state media KCNA said, to select delegates to the legislature that formally approves state policy and appoints the country's top officials.

Nearly 99.99 per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballots as of 6pm (5pm SGT) on Sunday, KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cast his ballot at a coal mine run by young workers, where he said the coal industry is essential to driving the country's economy and his five-year economic plan, the state media outlet said.

North Koreans living in China and other socialist countries also cast ballots, KCNA said.

The assembly legislates and manages policies in all areas of government, but its approval is only a formality for measures decided by the ruling Workers' Party, which holds ultimate power.

Kim rules the country as the general secretary of the Workers' Party, president of the State Affairs Commission and supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

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