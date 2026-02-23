Award Banner
North Korea holds third day of ruling party congress, Kim outlines five-year goals

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Feb 19, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 23, 2026 2:09 AM

SEOUL — North Korea's ruling Workers' Party held the third day of its Ninth Congress on Saturday (Feb 21), with leader Kim Jong-un continuing a report reviewing the party's work in the last five years, state media said on Sunday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim's report assessed the party's activities over the past term and outlined a new strategy and goals for the next five years, including tasks across all sectors aimed at advancing socialist construction.

Delegates said the report set out strategic and tactical directions for what it described as a new stage of national development and reaffirmed confidence in the country's future, KCNA reported.

