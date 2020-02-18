North Korea imported purebred horses from Russia as Kim Jong Un took snowy ride

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 4, 2019.
PHOTO: KCNA via Reuters
Reuters

MOSCOW/SEOUL - North Korea, whose leader Kim Jong Un was filmed riding through the snow on a white stallion last year, has spent tens of thousands of dollars on 12 purebred horses from Russia, according to Russian customs data.

Accompanied by senior North Korean figures, Kim took two well-publicised rides on the snowy slopes of the sacred Paektu Mountain in October and December.

State media heralded the jaunts as important displays of strength in the face of international pressure and the photos of Kim astride a galloping white steed were seen around the world.

North Korea has a long history of buying pricey horses from Russia and customs data first reported by Seoul-based NK News suggests that North Korea may have bolstered its herd in October.

According to customs data reviewed by Reuters, Russia exported 12 horses worth a total of $75,509 (S$105,000) to North Korea last year.

It was the biggest buy since 2015, when North Korea spent $192,204 on 61 horses from Russia. Altogether, North Korea has imported at least 138 horses between 2010 and 2019, at a cost of $584,302, according to the Russian data.

The imagery of Kim astride a white stallion was designed to instil confidence in North Koreans that they have a man of strength and destiny holding the reins of power, analysts said.

The horse puchases also came as North Korea is under strict international sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

More about
Kim Jong Un NORTH KOREA animals RUSSIA

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: GST hike will not take place in 2021; $6b Assurance Package to cushion impact of hike
Budget 2020: GST hike will not take place in 2021
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Using your parents&#039; OA to pay for your university or polytechnic fees
Using your parents' OA to pay for your university or polytechnic fees
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Car flips over after crash in Jalan Besar, driver crawls out
Car flips over after crash in Jalan Besar, driver crawls out

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank

SERVICES