North Korea leader Kim discusses military co-operation with Russian official, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chairs a key meeting of the country's ruling party in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 28, 2024 in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
PHOTO: KCNA via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJuly 19, 2024 3:13 AM

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received Russian vice minister of defence Aleksey Krivoruchko and discussed the importance of the two countries' militaries to unite more firmly to defend world peace and justice, KCNA news agency said on Friday (July 19).

Kim and Krivoruchko shared the need for military co-operation between the two countries to defend mutual security interests, KCNA said.

Krivoruchko conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim, who expressed deep thanks in the meeting, held on Thursday.

The report did not provide any other details of Krivoruchko's delegation or the purpose of the visit to North Korea.

North Korea and Russia have deepened military co-operation since their leaders held a summit in the Russian Far East last year and signed a treaty on strategic partnership that includes a mutual defence agreement struck in June when Putin visited Pyongyang.

The two countries have been accused of conducting arms trade by Seoul and Washington to help Russia's stock of missiles and artillery for its war with Ukraine. The two countries deny such trade.

