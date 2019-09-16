North Korea leader Kim invited Trump to Pyongyang in letter: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited US President Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang in a letter sent in August amid stalled denuclearisation talks, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

Kim, in the letter sent in the third week of August, spoke of his "willingness" for a third summit and extended an invitation for Trump to visit the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, the Joongang Ilbo newspaper reported, citing an unidentified source.

Trump on Aug. 9 said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from Kim.

But US officials have not said anything about a second letter in August.

Trump and Kim have met three times since June last year to discuss ways to resolve a crisis over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, but substantive progress has been scant.

Their first two meetings were formal summits, the second of which, in Vietnam in February, broke down after they failed to narrow the gap between US demands for North Korean denuclearisation and a North Korean demand for relief from sanctions.

They met for a third time on June 30 in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas and agreed to restart working-level talks but that has not happened.

Since the June meeting, North Korea has several times tested short-range projectiles.

The White House, the US State Department and the North Korean mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

A senior official at North Korea's foreign ministry said on Monday that a "good meeting" with working-level officials from the United States could take place within weeks, according to North Korea's official KCNA news agency.

North Korea's vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, said last week Pyongyang was willing to have "comprehensive discussions" late this month.

Trump subsequently said he would be willing to meet Kim at some point this year.

South Korea's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, asked about the report on Monday that there were "detailed explanations about such a letter" but declined to elaborate.

Kang said it could be "too much to expect" that Trump and Kim would meet before any working-level talks.

"No agreement was reached between the two leaders in Hanoi even after working-level negotiations," Kang told a parliamentary panel.

"For the sake of the success of another summit, their working-level teams should meet and have primary discussions on the outcome of the summit."

