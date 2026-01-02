North Korea leader Kim Jong-un's daughter makes public visit to state mausoleum

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, Ju-ae, who is likely being prepared as his successor, accompanied her parents on her first public visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum to pay respects to former leaders, state media photos published on Friday (Jan 2) showed.

Ju-ae has been making increasingly prominent appearances in state media over the past three years, fuelling speculation by analysts and South Korea's intelligence agency that she may be in line to be the country's fourth-generation leader.

Kim was also accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and senior officials on the visit on Jan 1, with Ju-ae between her parents in the main hall of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, state news agency KCNA photographs showed.

Kim Ju-ae, who is believed to have been born in the early 2010s, attended this year's New Year celebrations, according to state media on Thursday. In September, she travelled to Beijing with her father on her first public overseas outing.

Kim visits Kumsusan to honour his grandfather and state founder, Kim Il-sung, and father Kim Jong-il on key dates and anniversaries in a gesture affirming the dynastic heritage of the nuclear-armed country.

North Korea has never confirmed Ju-ae's age.

