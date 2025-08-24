North Korea leader Kim oversees firing of new air defence missiles, KCNA says

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the firing of new air defence missiles to test their combat capability, state media KCNA reported on Sunday (Aug 24).

The report came ahead of the summit on Monday between US President Donald Trump and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung.

Earlier this month, Kim condemned the US-South Korea joint military drills as their intent to remain "most hostile and confrontational" to his country, pledging to speed up nuclear build-up.

The new anti-air weapon systems showed "fast response" to aerial targets such as attack drones and cruise missiles, KCNA said.

