North Korea plans to launch satellite rocket between May 27 and June 4, Japan Coast Guard says

Passengers watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a space rocket, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 24, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 27, 2024 2:22 AM

TOKYO — North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch a rocket carrying a space satellite towards the Yellow Sea and east of Luzon Island between May 27 and June 4, the Japan Coast Guard said on Monday (May 27).

The notice comes ahead of a trilateral summit meeting between Japan, South Korea and China scheduled to take place later on Monday.

Officials from the United States, Japan, and South Korea held phone talks in response to the notice and shared a view that North Korea's satellite launch using ballistic missile technology would be in violation of UN resolutions, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

The officials agreed to demand North Korea cancel the planned launch, the ministry said in an emailed release.

