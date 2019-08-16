North Korea rejects South Korea Moon's dialogue pledge, says they will never have talks again

North Korea said on Friday (Aug 16) that it would never sit down with South Korea for talks again, rejecting a vow by the South's President Moon Jae-in to pursue dialogue with Pyongyang made the previous day as he pledged to bring in unification by 2045.

The North has protested against joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States, which kicked off last week, calling them a "rehearsal for war", and has fired several short-range missiles in recent weeks.

The loss of dialogue momentum between the North and South and the stalemate in implementing a historic summit between their two leaders last year is entirely the responsibility of the South, a North Korean spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman repeated criticism that the joint US-South Korea drills were a sign of Seoul's hostility against the North.

"As it will be clear, we have nothing more to talk about with South Korean authorities and we have no desire to sit down with them again," the North's spokesman for the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country said.

The committee is the North's government outfit tasked with managing relationship with the South. The rival Koreas remain technically at war under a truce ending the 1950-53 Korean War.

The comments were carried by the official KCNA news agency.