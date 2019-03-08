North Korea rocket site appears 'operational' again, say US experts

North Korea rocket site appears 'operational' again, say US experts
PHOTO: AFP
AFP
Mar 08, 2019

WASHINGTON - A North Korean long-range rocket launch site appears to have resumed "normal operation status," US experts said on Thursday (March 7), calling it "an affront" to President Donald Trump's strategy of diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang.

The specialised website 38 North and the Centre for Strategic and International Studies used commercial satellite imagery to track construction at the site - which they said began before last week's aborted summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Images taken on March 6 showed that a rail-mounted structure to transfer rockets to the launching pad appeared to have been completed and "may now be operational."

Cranes have been removed from the pad while progress also appeared to have been made on rebuilding the support structure for a rocket engine testing stand.

"Given that construction, plus activity at other areas of the site, Sohae (Satellite Launching Station) appears to have returned to normal operational status," 38 North's report said.

Kim had agreed to shutter the Sohae site at a summit with the South's President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang as part of confidence-building measures, and satellite pictures in August had suggested workers were already dismantling the engine test stand.

Pyongyang had used the site in 2012 and 2016 to launch satellites.

Western experts believe the satellite launches inform North Korea's development of inter-continental missiles capable of striking the United States.

CIA director Gina Haspel said in late January that North Korea remains committed to developing long-range missiles despite its denuclearisation talks with the US.

'SNAPBACK'

Asked on Wednesday about the renewed activity at the site, Trump said it was "too early" to tell if an earlier report about activity at the site was true, but if confirmed, he would be "very, very disappointed in Chairman Kim."

Trump and Kim abruptly ended a summit in Hanoi on Feb 28 without an agreement or even a joint statement.

"Sometimes you have to walk," Trump said at a news conference afterwards.

An analysis by two experts at CSIS said the rebuilding of the launch facility amounted to a "snapback" from the moderate dismantlement North Korea performed after Trump's first summit with Kim in Singapore last year.

Joseph Bermudez and Victor Cha said it showed "how quickly North Korea can easily render reversible any steps taken towards scrapping its WMD programme with little hesitation."

They called the North Korean actions "an affront to the president's diplomatic strategy" that also showed Pyongyang's "pique" over Trump's refusal to lift sanctions.

They noted that the activity has continued despite Trump's conciliatory words about Kim since the Hanoi summit, and a US decision to cancel annual large-scale exercises with South Korea that the North has objected to.

The exercises - Key Resolve and Foal Eagle - were replaced with a shorter exercise that kicked off this week in South Korea to criticism from the North.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un hold second summit in Vietnam

  • Open gallery

    Nuclear talks between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in disarray Thursday

  • Open gallery

    as the two sides cancelled plans to hold a joint signing ceremony after making little progress on the way forward for Pyongyang to dismantle its decades-old push to be a nuclear power.

  • Open gallery

    The first signs of trouble with the two-day summit in Hanoi came just past noon, when the White House told pool reporters a planned working lunch had been called off, and that Trump would return to his hotel for a press conference two hours earlier than expected - at 2pm local time.

  • Open gallery

    The White House said later that "no agreement was reached".

  • Open gallery

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump were at pains to show they were getting along in the well-choreographed first moments of their meeting in Hanoi, body language experts said.

  • Open gallery

    There were signs of tension, however, when the two men sat down after the initial handshake.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into Vietnam on Tuesday (Feb 26) after a marathon train journey for a second summit showdown with Donald Trump, with the world looking for concrete progress over the North's nuclear programme.

  • Open gallery

    Kim's trademark olive green train chugged into the Vietnamese station of Dong Dang following a 4,000km, two-and-a-half-day odyssey shrouded in secrecy.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Schoolchildren waving North Korean flags and a military guard of honour in pristine white uniforms greeted Kim, the first North Korean leader to visit Vietnam since his grandfather Kim Il Sung in 1964.

  • Open gallery

    Security was ultra-tight with scores of heavily armed Vietnamese soldiers and police guarding the site.

  • Open gallery

    Authorities have shut down the 170km stretch of road to Hanoi that Kim is due to take.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    US President Donald Trump waves while disembarking from Air Force One at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

  • Open gallery

    Vietnamese soldiers stand in a formation at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Vietnamese children wave flags of Vietnam and the US before the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi

  • Open gallery

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Government office, ahead of the second U.S.-North Korea summit, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    US President Donald Trump and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong attend a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

More about

NORTH KOREA United States nuclear weapons Trump-Kim summit
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement