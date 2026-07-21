North Korea, Russia foreign ministers hold strategic talks in Moscow, KCNA says

SEOUL — North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held their third strategic dialogue in Moscow on Monday (July 20), North Korean state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

The two sides "reached a consensus on all the issues brought up for discussion", the report said, with talks focusing on implementing their comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in June 2024.

Russia expressed full support for North Korean measures to counter what KCNA described as hostile acts threatening its position and right to development, as well as its sovereign rights and security interests.

North Korea expressed "invariable support" for Russian policies aimed at eliminating what it called the "root cause" of the conflict in Ukraine and defending Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia calls its 2022 invasion of Ukraine a response to Nato expansion and threats to Russian speakers, claims rejected by Kyiv and its allies as pretexts for an unprovoked war.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Choe met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and conveyed greetings from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. KCNA also confirmed the meeting in a separate report on Tuesday.

The foreign ministers also discussed high-level visits, plans for co-operation and diplomatic coordination on major international issues, KCNA said.

North Korean troops helped Russia repel a major Ukrainian incursion into its western Kursk region that began in 2024.

Under the countries' defence pact, North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk.

Analysts have been watching for signs that Choe's visit could pave the way for another trip to Russia by Kim, who last travelled there for a summit with Putin in 2023. Putin invited Kim to visit again during their June 2024 summit in Pyongyang.

North Korea has also been shoring up ties with China, with successive high-level exchanges this month marking the 65th anniversary of the countries' friendship and mutual defence treaty.

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