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North Korea says 'denuclearisation' is a matter terminated irreversibly

North Korea says 'denuclearisation' is a matter terminated irreversibly
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees test launches of a mix of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and precision cruise missiles, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, May 26, 2026.
PHOTO: KCNA via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 14, 2026 4:53 AM

SEOUL - North Korea said on Sunday (June 14) denuclearisation is a matter that is terminated irreversibly, as it condemned recent nuclear deterrence talks between the US and South Korea.

"The US and its vassal forces' meaningless rhetoric against the DPRK and co-operation in posing a nuclear threat to it can never affect the irreversible position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state," a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media KCNA, using the country's official name.

"The 'denuclearisation' is an irreversibly finalised matter," it said.

Last week, the US and South Korean officials discussed strengthening nuclear deterrence and readiness against North Korea's growing ​weapons programme at talks in Seoul under their ‌Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG).

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NORTH KOREAUnited States of AmericaSouth Koreanuclear weaponsArms and weapons
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