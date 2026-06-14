North Korea says 'denuclearisation' is a matter terminated irreversibly

SEOUL - North Korea said on Sunday (June 14) denuclearisation is a matter that is terminated irreversibly, as it condemned recent nuclear deterrence talks between the US and South Korea.

"The US and its vassal forces' meaningless rhetoric against the DPRK and co-operation in posing a nuclear threat to it can never affect the irreversible position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state," a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media KCNA, using the country's official name.

"The 'denuclearisation' is an irreversibly finalised matter," it said.

Last week, the US and South Korean officials discussed strengthening nuclear deterrence and readiness against North Korea's growing ​weapons programme at talks in Seoul under their ‌Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG).

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