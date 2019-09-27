North Korea says lack of progress casts doubt on prospects for future summit with US: KCNA

SEOUL - North Korea said on Friday (Sept 27) that a lack of progress in implementing agreements made between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cast doubt on prospects for a future summit, state news agency KCNA said.

"The US has done nothing for implementing the joint statement" from the first summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore last year, KCNA said, quoting North Korean Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan.

The official criticised the joint military drills between US and South Korea, as well as strengthened sanctions and pressure on North Korea.

Negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have stalled since a failed second summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim in February. Pyongyang has said it is willing to restart working-level talks, but no date or location have been set.

Mr Trump said on Monday that he would want to know what would result from a third summit with Mr Kim before agreeing to hold it.