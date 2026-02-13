North Korea says South Korea should take steps to prevent violation of its sovereignty

SEOUL — North Korea's Kim Yo-jong said in a statement on Friday (Feb 13) that South Korean authorities should take steps to prevent "reoccurrence of provocative sovereignty violation," state media KCNA reported, referring to a drone flown into its airspace recently.

Kim, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said she appreciates the South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's expression of his regret over the "drone intrusion" as "sensible behaviour," KCNA reported.

Chung earlier this week in his speech at a local cathedral expressed "deep regret" over a drone sent by a South Korean civilian, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Kim said it was "fortunate" that Chung made the comment, adding that Pyongyang does not care who sent the drone and whether it was an individual or a civilian organisation.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who has sought a conciliatory approach toward Pyongyang, said in January that there appeared to be a loophole in the monitoring system to detect drones operated by local civilians.

