North Korea says US-South Korea fact sheet shows confrontational stance

SEOUL— North Korea said on Tuesday (Nov 18) the joint fact sheet that the United States and South Korea announced last week cements the two countries' confrontational stance against North Korea, and North Korea will take countermeasures, according to state media KCNA.

"The joint agreement documents, released for the first time since the US and South Korea's regime changes, are indicative that US-South Korea will remain confrontational to us... and the US-South Korea alliance will evolve to a more dangerous state, signalling a more volatile regional security situation," KCNA said in an opinion piece.

KCNA slammed the allies for reiterating their commitment to the denuclearisation of North Korea, said their agreements show South Korea's subjugation to the United States' "America First" agenda, and called out the US for trying to control the region.

In particular, KCNA said the plan to allow South Korea to have nuclear-propelled submarines will pave the way to the country arming itself with nuclear weapons.

The US and South Korea released details of an agreement spanning trade and security on Friday that includes US approval for South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines and for Washington to work closely with Seoul to find "avenues to source fuel."

