North Korea says US terrorism report shows 'hostile policy' that makes talks difficult: KCNA

SEOUL - North Korea hit back at a US State Department report released last week, saying the report's description of North Korea as a sponsor of terrorism is an example of a "hostile policy" by the United States that is preventing denuclearization talks from progressing, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday.

North Korean and US officials held talks in October for the first time since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to reopen denuclearization negotiations, but they broke down, with North Korea's envoy saying the United States failed to show flexibility.

The report "proves once again" that US rejection of North Korea indicated "a hostile policy," said the KCNA statement, citing a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"The channel of dialogue between the DPRK and the US is more and more narrowing due to such attitude," the statement added.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is North Korea's official name.