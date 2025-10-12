North Korea, Vietnam agree to cooperate on defence, other fields, KCNA says

SEOUL - North Korea and Vietnam signed co-operation agreements in fields including their defence, foreign and health ministries, North Korean state media KCNA said on Saturday (Oct 11)

In did not elaborate on the Friday agreements.

Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam led a delegation to Pyongyang this week to attend the 80th anniversary of the foundation of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, marking the first visit of a Vietnamese leader to the largely isolated nation in nearly 20 years.

[[nid:723600]]