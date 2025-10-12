Award Banner
North Korea, Vietnam agree to cooperate on defence, other fields, KCNA says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam as he visits the country amidst events marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this pictured released on Oct 11, 2025 by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 12, 2025 2:02 AM

SEOUL - North Korea and Vietnam signed co-operation agreements in fields including their defence, foreign and health ministries, North Korean state media KCNA said on Saturday (Oct 11)

In did not elaborate on the Friday agreements.

Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam led a delegation to Pyongyang this week to attend the 80th anniversary of the foundation of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, marking the first visit of a Vietnamese leader to the largely isolated nation in nearly 20 years.

