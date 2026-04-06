North Korea working on carbon-fibre ICBM for multi-warhead delivery, Seoul says

SEOUL — North Korea's test of a solid-fuel rocket engine is intended for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) built with carbon fibre to extend range and allow for delivery of heavier and possibly multiple warheads, South Korean lawmakers said on Monday (April 6).

In March, North Korea conducted a ground test of a solid-fuel rocket engine that analysts believe is being developed for its latest ICBM.

The new engine likely has greater thrust than the previous model it tested in 2024, which was already assessed as capable of striking anywhere in the mainland United States, they said.

North Korea has conducted all its longer-range missile launches at a lofted trajectory to splash down the projectiles in the ocean off its east coast or to the east of Japan to test them without flying them for a distance they are designed for.

North Korean media showed the airframe of the missile at the new engine test that was built with carbon fibre, which is lightweight while strong, allowing the projectile to carry multiple warheads, member of parliament Park Sun-won said.

Park was speaking to reporters following a closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), South Korea's main spy agency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was on hand for the March 28 test and said it was a significant upgrade to the country's strategic forces.

North Korea has defied a UN Security Council ban on missile and nuclear tests, steadily progressing in the development of more powerful and technically superior missiles.

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