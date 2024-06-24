North Korean official criticises US for expanding support for Ukraine: KCNA

SEOUL — A senior North Korean official on June 24 criticised the United States over its expansion of military support for Ukraine, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pak Jong-chon, one of North Korea's top military officials, said Russia has the "right to opt for any kind of retaliatory strike" in a statement carried by the KCNA.

He also mentioned in the statement comments by the Pentagon last week that Ukrainian forces can use US-supplied weapons to strike Russian forces anywhere across the border into Russia.

Pak added that North Korea will always be together with the Russian army and people in their "struggle for defending sovereign rights".

The statement came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on his first visit in 24 years.

