North Koreans survive by paying bribes: UN report

Officials across North Korea extort money from a population struggling to make ends meet, threatening them with detention and prosecution - particularly those working in the informal economy, the United Nations human rights office said in a report.

GENEVA - North Koreans are forced to pay bribes to officials to survive in their isolated country, where corruption is "endemic" and repression rife, the United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday (May 28).

Officials across North Korea extort money from a population struggling to make ends meet, threatening them with detention and prosecution - particularly those working in the informal economy, it said in a report.

There was no immediate comment by Pyongyang, which was sent the UN report hours before publication.

North Korea blames the dire humanitarian situation on UN sanctions imposed for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes since 2006. But the report said that the military receives priority funding amid "economic mismanagement".

"I am concerned that the constant focus on the nuclear issue continues to divert attention from the terrible state of human rights for many millions of North Koreans," Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.