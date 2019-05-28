North Koreans survive by paying bribes: UN report

Officials across North Korea extort money from a population struggling to make ends meet, threatening them with detention and prosecution - particularly those working in the informal economy, the United Nations human rights office said in a report.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

GENEVA - North Koreans are forced to pay bribes to officials to survive in their isolated country, where corruption is "endemic" and repression rife, the United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday (May 28).

Officials across North Korea extort money from a population struggling to make ends meet, threatening them with detention and prosecution - particularly those working in the informal economy, it said in a report.

There was no immediate comment by Pyongyang, which was sent the UN report hours before publication.

North Korea blames the dire humanitarian situation on UN sanctions imposed for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes since 2006. But the report said that the military receives priority funding amid "economic mismanagement".

"I am concerned that the constant focus on the nuclear issue continues to divert attention from the terrible state of human rights for many millions of North Koreans," Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"The rights to food, health, shelter, work, freedom of movement and liberty are universal and inalienable, but in North Korea they depend primarily on the ability of individuals to bribe State officials," she said.

Four in 10 North Koreans, or 10.1 million people, are chronically short of food and further cuts to already minimal rations are expected after the worst harvest in a decade, a UN assessment said earlier this month.

"The threat of arrest, detention and prosecution provide State officials with a powerful means of extorting money from a population struggling to survive," the UN rights office report said.

Bribery is "an everyday feature of people's struggle to make ends meet", said the report, entitled "The price is rights". It denounced what it called a "vicious cycle of deprivation, corruption and repression".

It is based on 214 interviews with North Korean "escapees", mainly from the northeastern provinces of Ryanggang and North Hamgyong, bordering China. They were the first to be cut from the public distribution system that collapsed in 1994, leading to a famine estimated to have killed up to 1 million, it said.

"If you just follow instructions coming from the State, you starve to death," a woman from Ryanggang, now living in South Korea, was quoted as saying.

CASH OR CIGARETTES

"If you have money you can get away with anything, including murder," another unnamed North Korean defector testified.

Many North Koreans pay bribes of cash or cigarettes not to have to report to state-assigned jobs where they receive no salary, thus allowing them to earn income in rudimentary markets, the report said.

Others bribe border guards to cross into China, where women are vulnerable to trafficking into forced marriages or the sex trade, it added.

Bachelet urged North Korean authorities to stop prosecuting people for engaging in legitimate market activity and to allow them freedom of movement within the country and abroad. China should not forcibly repatriate North Koreans, she added.

The United States called on North Korea this month to "dismantle all political prison camps" and release all political prisoners, who it said numbered between 80,000 and 120,000.

More about

NORTH KOREA bribe Corruption
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
2 killed, dozens injured in Japan mass stabbing
2 killed, dozens injured in Japan mass stabbing
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report
YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car
Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car

LIFESTYLE

Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes
Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes
Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair
Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair
11 pairs of comfortable shoes that will take you through the entire day
11 pairs of comfortable shoes that will take you through the entire day
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Jolin Tsai lasered in eyes during performance
Jolin Tsai lasered in eyes during performance
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019

SERVICES