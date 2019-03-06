North Korea's former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un on Sunday: KCNA

SEOUL - North Korean senior official and former top nuclear envoy Kim Yong Chol accompanied leader Kim Jong Un to a Sunday art performance, state media KCNA said on Monday (June 3), signaling that the former spymaster is alive and remains a force in North Korea's power structure.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Friday that Kim Yong Chol, Kim Jong Un's right-hand man and the counterpart to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before the failed Hanoi summit, had been sent to a labour and re-education camp in Jagang Province near the Chinese border, citing an unidentified North Korea source.

Asked about the last US contact with Kim Yong Chol and North Korea in general on Sunday, Mr Pompeo declined to answer, saying: "We conduct our negotiations in private."

During an amateur art performance by the wives of officers in the North Korean Army attended by Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, on Sunday, Kim Yong Chol was among "leading officials" who accompanied them, according to KCNA on Monday.

He was the 10th official named among 12 mentioned overall.