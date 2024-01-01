North Korea's Kim and China's Xi exchange message vowing closer ties, Yonhap reports

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to further develop relationship of co-operation between the two countries, in New Year messages exchanged on Monday (Jan 1), South Korea's Yonhap news reported citing the North's state radio.

North Korea's KCNA news agency did not immediately carry a report of the messages.

ALSO READ: World welcomes New Year with fireworks, some stark words and a royal farewell