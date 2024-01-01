asia

North Korea's Kim and China's Xi exchange message vowing closer ties, Yonhap reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2019.
PHOTO: KCNA via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 01, 2024 2:13 AM

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to further develop relationship of co-operation between the two countries, in New Year messages exchanged on Monday (Jan 1), South Korea's Yonhap news reported citing the North's state radio.

North Korea's KCNA news agency did not immediately carry a report of the messages.

