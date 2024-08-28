North Korea's Kim attends test-firing of rocket launcher

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the test of an upgraded 240mm rocket launcher system, state media said on Wednesday (Aug 28).

The system "proved its superiority in mobility and strike concentration" during the inspection testing, state news agency KCNA said.

Earlier this week, Kim oversaw tests of new "suicide drones," and urged researchers to develop artificial intelligence for the unmanned vehicles.

US and South Korean officials have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells, missiles and other equipment in recent months for Moscow to use in its war on Ukraine.

From last year until Aug 4, North Korea has shipped more than 12,000 containers to Russia, sending three or four kinds of shells of different sizes including rockets, and separately also supplied dozens of short range missiles, South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik told Reuters this month.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied accusations of arms transfers but have vowed to deepen military relations.

A Russian delegation led by the vice minister of industry held talks with North Korean counterparts on Tuesday to further develop economic co-operation between the two countries, according to KCNA.

