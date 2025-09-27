North Korea's Kim calls for sharpening nuclear 'shield and sword'

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directed all resources to be used to support the country's nuclear programme to "sharpen the nuclear shield and sword" to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, state media reported on Saturday (Sept 27).

Kim met with key officials and scientists of North Korea's nuclear weapons research institutes on Friday and said it was the country's "essential top priority" to further develop a nuclear response posture, KCNA state news agency said.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un said we must constantly sharpen and renew the nuclear shield and sword that can reliably guarantee national sovereignty, security and interests and the right to development," KCNA said.

North Korea has for decades pursued a nuclear weapons programme, including a covert operation to enrich uranium, that has allowed the production of up to 20 nuclear weapons every year, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said.

