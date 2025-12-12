North Korea's Kim Jong -un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praised his country's achievements in 2025, which included sending troops to overseas military operations, state media KCNA said on Friday (Dec 12).

Kim has been presiding over a key party meeting this week to note policy plans and their execution as the country prepares to convene the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, expected early next year.

According to Kim, North Korea saw "accelerated forward momentum and redoubled self-sustainability" in 2025, KCNA said on Friday.

"Over the past year, various soldiers of our military have participated in overseas military operations to demonstrate the reputation of our military," KCNA said, as one example of the country's achievements.

Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin have signed a mutual defence pact, and North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia to support Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kim said that the country's 'five-year' policy plan broke through a boundary in 2025 toward full-scale development, KCNA added.

