North Korea's Kim Jong-un oversees cruise missile launching drill

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles on Sunday, state media KCNA said on Monday (Dec 29).

The launch is the latest event attended by Kim in a flurry of activity by the North Korean leader to underscore the country's military and economic progress before a key party congress expected to be held in early 2026.

On Sunday, Kim expressed "great satisfaction" as the cruise missiles flew along their orbit above the sea west of the Korean Peninsula and hit their target, KCNA said.

Kim said "checking the reliability and rapid response of the components of the DPRK's nuclear deterrent on a regular basis ... (is) just a responsible exercise," as the country "is facing various security threats," using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim affirmed that North Korea would keep devoting all its efforts to the "unlimited" development of its nuclear combat force, KCNA said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday its military had detected the launch of multiple cruise missiles around 8am on Sunday (7am Singapore time) from the Sunan area near Pyongyang.

Sunday's launch follows KCNA's report last week that Kim observed construction of a nuclear-powered submarine with his daughter, a possible successor, and oversaw the test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles.

North Korea could conduct additional missile tests around New Year's Day, Yonhap news agency said, citing a South Korean military official.

Kim also attended the opening ceremony of a paper mill on Sunday, KCNA said.

During the past month, Kim has attended multiple openings of facilities including factories and hotels, as the country races to wrap up its current "five-year plan" of development before convening the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in early 2026.

