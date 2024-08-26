North Korea's Kim Jong-un oversees drone test

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a performance test of drones developed in the country, state media outlet KCNA said on Aug 26.

On Aug 24, Kim visited the Drone Institute of North Korea's Academy of Defence Sciences and viewed a successful test of drones correctly identifying and destroying designated targets after flying along different preset routes, KCNA reported.

Kim called for the production of more suicide drones to be used in tactical infantry and special operation units, such as underwater suicide attack drones, as well as strategic reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones, according to KCNA.

Kim also called for more tests of the drones' combat application, to equip the North Korean military with them as early as possible, the media outlet added.

Pyongyang has ramped up its tactical warfare capabilities involving short-range missiles and heavy artillery that are aimed at striking South Korea, after having made dramatic advances in longer-range ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Kim also inspected the construction sites of various North Korean industrial factories on Aug 24 and 25, KCNA said.

