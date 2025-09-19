North Korea's Kim Jong-un oversees drone testing, KCNA says

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the testing of unmanned drones on Thursday (Sept 18) and ordered their capabilities be strengthened through artificial intelligence, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim supervised the test of suicide drones with AI technology in March.

On Thursday, Kim was satisfied with the test results of North Korea's 'Kumsong' tactical unmanned attack aircraft and an unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft, and approved a plan to further strengthen unmanned aerial vehicles' capabilities, KCNA said.

Kim also inspected on Thursday the construction of a large greenhouse farm in Sinuiju, which borders China, KCNA said.

