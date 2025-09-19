Award Banner
North Korea's Kim Jong-un oversees drone testing, KCNA says
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversees the testing of drones at an undisclosed location, in North Korea, Sept 18, 2025, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency.
PHOTO: KCNA via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 19, 2025 1:58 AM

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the testing of unmanned drones on Thursday (Sept 18) and ordered their capabilities be strengthened through artificial intelligence, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim supervised the test of suicide drones with AI technology in March.

On Thursday, Kim was satisfied with the test results of North Korea's 'Kumsong' tactical unmanned attack aircraft and an unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft, and approved a plan to further strengthen unmanned aerial vehicles' capabilities, KCNA said.

Kim also inspected on Thursday the construction of a large greenhouse farm in Sinuiju, which borders China, KCNA said.

Kim Jong UnNORTH KOREADefence and militaryArtificial IntelligenceArms and weapons
