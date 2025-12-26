Award Banner
North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits major munitions enterprises in the last quarter of 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 26, 2025.
PHOTO: KCNA via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 25, 2025 11:11 PM

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signalled the country will continue to develop missiles in the next five years, as he visited major munitions enterprises in the last quarter of 2025, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim said "the country's missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent," according to KCNA.

Kim ratified draft documents for the modernization of major munitions enterprises to be submitted to a key party congress expected to be held in early 2026, KCNA said, which will set a development plan for North Korea for the next five years.

The KCNA report follows Thursday's reveal of Kim overseeing the construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine with his daughter, a potential heir, and the test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles.

