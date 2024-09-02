North Korea's Kim pushes for regional development with construction projects, KCNA reports

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for developing health, science and education facilities in rural areas alongside factories, state media KCNA reported on Sept 2, amid concerns over economic hardships and poor living conditions.

Kim convened a high-level meeting on Aug 31 as the ruling Workers' Party seeks to adopt a "new important decision" to speed up rural development under his "Regional Development 20x10 Policy" aimed at opening modernised factories in at least 20 remote counties every year for the next 10 years, KCNA reported.

He has been pushing to modernise the farming industry and rural communities because North Korea's economy relies heavily on agriculture but continues to struggle with food shortages amid sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes as well as seasonal impacts from natural disasters.

Kim said the construction of health, science and grain management facilities in cities and counties is an essential, urgent task in accelerating and improving regional development, according to KCNA.

"Building light-industry factories in local areas... alone is not enough to provide the regional people across the country with a sustained and improved material and cultural life," KCNA quoted him as telling the meeting.

Kim ordered prioritising the completion of modern health facilities "without fail" in the face of any challenges, KCNA said.

"He said that it is his first cherished desire to build city and county hospitals which will greatly contribute to improving the regional health situation (that is) relatively inferior, and promoting the life and security and health of local people," it added.

The country has launched a new military unit and mobilised troops nationwide to spur the construction initiative, but South Korean officials and experts have questioned its feasibility, citing a lack of resources, given Pyongyang has long prioritised its weapons programmes.

