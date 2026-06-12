North Korea's Kim voices full support for Russia, sends National Day message to Putin, KCNA says

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia's National Day, voicing full support for Moscow's domestic and foreign policies, state media KCNA said on Friday (June 12).

Kim said ties between North Korea and Russia were strengthening into an alliance based on a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, and pledged to "always be with" Russia, KCNA reported.

Separately, Russian and North Korean officials visited a monument and cemetery of fallen Soviet Army fighters to mark Russia's National Day, while Russia's embassy hosted a reception for North Korean senior officials, KCNA said.

Ties between the two countries have been deepening amid North Korea's deployment of thousands of troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

Officials in Washington and Seoul have accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells, missiles and other military materials for use in Ukraine, though Moscow and Pyongyang denied arms transfers.

The two countries signed the strategic partnership treaty during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June 2024, and also agreed to open a key land bridge linking the two countries.

The bridge, due to be completed on June 19, could further facilitate trade and provide North Korea with additional means to circumvent international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, analysts say.

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