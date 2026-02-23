North Korea's ruling party re-elects Kim Jong Un general secretary for bolstering nuclear power

SEOUL - North Korea's ruling Workers' Party re-elected leader Kim Jong Un as general secretary at the fourth day of its party congress meetings on Sunday, state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

In a laudatory report, it credited Kim for raising the prestige of the country, creating an international environment favourable to its revolutionary struggle and strengthening the country's military "into an elite and powerful army."

Under his leadership, "the war deterrence of the country with the nuclear forces as its pivot has been radically improved," KCNA said.

The meeting also elected members of the party Central Committee and adopted revisions to the party rules, KCNA said. It did not provide details of the changes.

The ninth iteration of the party congress, normally held every five years for several days, opened on Thursday and is being watched closely by South Korea for any revelation of new domestic and external policy directions.

