Norwegian charged with strangling Singaporean woman's husband in Phuket gets bail

Norwegian tourist Roger Bullman at Karon Police Station in Phuket to answer questions after the deadly fight.
PHOTO: Tourist Assistance Centre
AFP

BANGKOK - A Norwegian man charged with manslaughter after allegedly breaking into the room of a British tourist at a Thai resort and then strangling him has been granted bail, police said on Sunday (Aug 25).

Authorities said Norwegian national Roger Bullman stormed through the balcony into the room of Amitpal Singh Bajaj early last Wednesday at the Centara Grand Resort in Phuket, where he was staying with his Singaporean wife and young son.

"They fought, and because of his military background the Norwegian strangled the victim," Karon police major Techin Deethongon told AFP, adding that Bullman was also charged with invasion of property.

"He confessed and said he did not think his act would cause the victim to die."

Singaporean housewife Bandhna Kaur Bajaj with her British husband Amitpal Singh Bajaj. Mr Amitpal was attacked in their hotel room in Phuket last Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 
PHOTO: Facebook/Thai Sikh News

Techin said the scuffle erupted after Amitpal had complained about noise from the next room disturbing his family's sleep.

Bullman, who faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted, was granted bail of 400,000 baht (S$18,150), Techin said.

Neither the British nor Norwegian embassies in Bangkok responded to requests for comment.

Tourism makes up for about a fifth of the economy in Thailand, which is hoping to welcome 40 million visitors this year.

The island of Phuket is one of the most popular destinations.

