'Now they can chase their dreams': Bangladesh allows Rohingya children to study

Mohammed Tuahayran, 17, teaches English in a makeshift school at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, February 7, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Rohingya refugees reacted with surprise and joy on Wednesday to the news that Bangladesh would provide formal education to their children, two and a half years after they were forced to flee Myanmar.

Human rights groups have long campaigned for the nearly half a million effectively stateless Rohingya children in Bangladesh's refugee camps to be allowed access to quality education, warning of the costs of a "lost generation".

"Oh my god! Bangladesh is letting us be educated!" Mohammed Zobayer, 19, said by phone when Reuters told him about the decision, taken this week but not formally announced.

Officials say the move will provide schooling to the age of 14 and training thereafter in place of informal learning for only younger children.

"I'm so excited. This is so good. I can't express my happiness," Zobayer said.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar after a military-led crackdown in 2017, and were forced into squalid camps across the border in Bangladesh. UN investigators concluded that the military campaign had been executed with "genocidal intent".

Bangladesh has not recognised the vast majority of the refugees and does not issue birth certificates for those born in the camps, making their legal status unclear.

Last year it expelled scores of them from local schools, saying they were using fake Bangladeshi identity cards.

Mahbub Alam Talukder, Bangladesh's refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told Reuters Rohingya children would be taught in existing learning centres and some more schools would be built, with teachers recruited through NGOs. "They will follow the Myanmar national curriculum," he said.

Learning centres are operated in the camps by international NGOs and the UN, but children and their parents say they offer mostly unstructured learning and playtime for those who attend.

"Many have already lost two academic years," Zobayer, who works as a teacher in one of the learning centres, said. "Now they can chase their dreams. It is like having a new life."

Dil Mohammed, a senior Rohingya leader, said the community was grateful to Bangladesh.

"The country saved our lives by opening its doors for us. Now, by providing education, they have saved our children from becoming a lost generation," he said, adding that Myanmar had barred Rohingya children from mainstream schools in 2012.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Myanmar last Thursday to protect the Rohingya against further atrocities and preserve evidence of alleged crimes, after west African nation the Gambia launched a lawsuit in November accusing the country of genocide.

More about
BANGLADESH study Children and Youth Education Rohingya

TRENDING

Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
What&#039;s Yanxi hunk Lawrence Wong&#039;s favourite CNY memory in JB?
What's Yanxi hunk Lawrence Wong's favourite CNY memory in JB?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES