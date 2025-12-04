Odd-job labourer, 68, wins over $700k in Thailand lottery

A 68-year-old man in Chiang Mai, Thailand saw his life change overnight after winning more than $700,000 in the lottery on Monday (Dec 1).

Suthon, known locally as "Uncle Jae," hit the jackpot with three first-prize government lottery tickets, worth a total of 18 million baht (S$729,667), reported Thai media outlet Thaiger.

Living alone in a rented room in San Pa Tong district, Suthon earns just 350 baht a day from odd jobs, while paying 1,500 baht a month in rent.

Following news of his win, relatives from several districts reportedly rushed to visit Suthon, many offering to take him in and care for him.

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, two bank employees from separate companies also contacted Suthon, offering to help cash and deposit his three winning lottery tickets.

As the relatives could not agree on which bank to trust, they took Suthon to a bank in Lamphun city near Chiang Mai to claim the prize.

Prior to Suthon's lottery win, the Chiang Mai social welfare office had reportedly approved a 40,000 baht budget to build a house for him but the plan was scrapped thereafter.

Chaiyavej Boonthima, head of Ban Piang village in San Pa Tong, added that Suthorn's landlord had also offered to sell him the property where he currently lives for just over 2 million baht.

[[nid:722878]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com