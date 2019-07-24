An Olympic dispute: Japan rejects South Korea anger over map

The islands row comes as Tokyo marks the year-to-go countdown until the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games.

TOKYO - Japan has rejected a South Korean complaint over an Olympic map that depicts disputed islands as Japanese territory, Tokyo said on Wednesday (July 24) as it marks a year until the 2020 Games.

The map of Japan, on a Tokyo 2020 website illustrating the Olympic torch relay route, depicts the islands known as Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese as about the size of a full stop.

"South Korea, through the Japanese embassy in South Korea, has lodged a protest on the issue," Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told a daily briefing.

"Japan told the South Korean side that the protest is not acceptable given that Japan owns Takeshima and given Japan's position on the Sea of Japan."

The disputed islands are claimed by both countries, and their depiction in maps produced by the two sides has frequently caused tensions.

At the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang in February, the two Koreas marched together behind a unification flag that did not include the islands, after Tokyo denounced the emblem used at a practice event.