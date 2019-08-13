One million moved into camps, 184 dead in India monsoon floods

A handout photo made available by Indian Defense Ministry shows Indian military personnel conducting rescue operations in the flood-affected areas in Belgaum/Belagavi district in North Karnataka, India, 10 August 2019.
PHOTO: Indian Defence Ministry
AFP

Indian authorities have moved around a million people into emergency camps in recent days as the death toll from monsoon floods jumped Monday (Aug 12) to at least 184.

The southern state of Kerala, a tourist haven known for its beaches, hill resorts and backwaters, has been the worst-hit region for the second consecutive year, forcing the closure of the Kochi international airport for three days last week.

"At least 76 people have died, 58 are missing and another 32 have received injuries," Mr Pramod Kumar, Kerala police spokesman, told AFP.

Around 288,000 people across the state's worst affected districts including Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode have been moved to relief camps.

At least 42 people have also lost their lives in neighbouring Karnataka state, which has seen some of its worst flooding of recent years.

"We have evacuated over 580,000 people", a senior Karnataka government official told AFP.

Many key highways and roads across the affected regions have been damaged or cut off by rising waters.

Local emergency personnel and troops from the army, navy and air force have been deployed for search, rescue and relief operations. 

Indian media have also reported 66 deaths in the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, with tens of thousands of people shifted to relief camps.

While the monsoon rains are crucial to replenishing water supplies in drought-stricken India, they kill hundreds of people across the country every year.

Last year Kerala was hit by its worst floods in almost a century with around 450 people killed. 

More about
Floods india Natural Disasters

TRENDING

Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway
Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Mahathir raises a stink over state of public toilets in Malaysia
Mahathir raises a stink over state of public toilets in Malaysia
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fisherman finds kayak washed up on Kuantan shore, no sign of duo
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fisherman finds kayak washed up on Kuantan shore, no sign of duo
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
Singaporean artist draws handy guide to Mao Shan Wang &amp; other popular durian varieties
Singaporean artist draws handy guide to Mao Shan Wang & other popular durian varieties
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
How to cook the perfect steak
How to cook the perfect steak
Man openly shaves face at Kallang Wave Mall cafe: &#039;It was disgusting!&#039;
Man openly shaves face at Kallang Wave Mall cafe: 'It was disgusting!'
Scoot flight makes u-turn back to Singapore - half an hour from Hong Kong airport
Scoot flight makes u-turn back to Singapore - half an hour from Hong Kong airport

LIFESTYLE

10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck
10 tried-and-tested buffet strategies to get the best bang for your buck
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day
Do you really need experience to get a job? 6 things that I learnt about careers as an undergraduate in Singapore
Do you really need experience to get a job? 6 things that I learnt about careers as an undergraduate in Singapore
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
Too much coffee could trigger migraines

Home Works

8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

SERVICES