One million moved into camps, 184 dead in India monsoon floods

A handout photo made available by Indian Defense Ministry shows Indian military personnel conducting rescue operations in the flood-affected areas in Belgaum/Belagavi district in North Karnataka, India, 10 August 2019.

Indian authorities have moved around a million people into emergency camps in recent days as the death toll from monsoon floods jumped Monday (Aug 12) to at least 184.

The southern state of Kerala, a tourist haven known for its beaches, hill resorts and backwaters, has been the worst-hit region for the second consecutive year, forcing the closure of the Kochi international airport for three days last week.

"At least 76 people have died, 58 are missing and another 32 have received injuries," Mr Pramod Kumar, Kerala police spokesman, told AFP.

Around 288,000 people across the state's worst affected districts including Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode have been moved to relief camps.

At least 42 people have also lost their lives in neighbouring Karnataka state, which has seen some of its worst flooding of recent years.

"We have evacuated over 580,000 people", a senior Karnataka government official told AFP.