One year on, boys of Thai cave rescue deal with fame

A young football team made up mostly of poor or stateless teenagers entered a tourist cave complex in northern Thailand a year ago on a day trip, accompanied by their coach.

They emerged 18 days later to global acclaim, courted by film producers, authors and talk show hosts eager to tell the remarkable story of a daring operation that rescued them from the flooded depths.

Most of the 12 "Wild Boars", as the team was known, still live in the poor northern town of Mae Sai, once a sleepy backwater but now inundated with selfie-snapping tourists.

They still play football - their coach who led them down the Tham Luang cave complex continues to run training - and they share the same basic homes with their families.

But life for the team has taken an extraordinary trajectory since they were rescued, led out of the cave heavily sedated by teams of expert divers.

They have signed a film deal with Netflix, travelled the world, and had their story chronicled in books, documentaries and a pipeline of films.

But their new-found fame has also forced silence on them, as the boys and their families can no longer talk freely about their ordeal - the result of exclusivity contracts that ban them from speaking to the press.

STATELESS NO MORE

The boys were on a day trip to the cave complex on June 23 last year when up-country rains flooded the complex via underground waterways.

They were feared dead until two British cave divers negotiated a series of narrow waterways and corridors and found them on July 2, trapped in a damp chamber, 4km from the entrance.

The Wild Boars football team were trapped with their coach in the Tham Luang cave for 18 days.

Photo: AFP

It was then that Adul Sam-on, aged 14 at the time, became one of the stars of the drama.

He went into the cave complex as a stateless person - like several others in the group, including the coach Ekkapol Chantawong, denied citizenship in Thailand.

But he was thrust into the limelight by his gracious "thank you" spoken in English to the British divers who found the group, emaciated, cold, but alive, nine days after they went missing.